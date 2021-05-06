Russia

Historically there is a different understanding of trust in Russia than elsewhere. Furthermore have the trust relationships suffered between Russia and the West in the past years. How are trust relationships in Russia in business and everyday life? How can trust issues solve and trust regained?

SPEAKERS Ivan Zhitenev, President & Founder, Streamer Electric AG

Marina Filippova, Business executive, private investor, founder of a logistic business; President IMD Alumni Club Russia

Anton Shingarev, Director of Public Affairs, Yandex