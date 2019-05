Innerrhoder rechnen brillant – bei den Thurgauern hapert es genau dort: So haben die Ostschweizer Schüler im jüngsten Bildungstest abgeschnitten

Eleven-year-old Lucy has a special power: she can leave her body and float through the air. When she has to go to the hospital, she meets detective Daniel. Together, they try to catch a dangerous criminal. During her summer holidays, Annie meets Judie. They come from very different families, but the two girls have a lot in common. The movie is based on a book by Joan Reece. Alexa’s grandfather was an explorer. He has never returned from his last journey, but he wrote a letter to Alexa. Now, Alexa goes looking for him. She travels to the North Pole to look for her grandfather. On her journey through the land of snow and ice, she finds good friends. Paris, 1951: Léonie’s parents are inventors. An evil scientist has kidnapped them. Léonie has to travel around the world to save them. Go Léonie! Science is counting on you.

