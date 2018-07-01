Kontakt
E-Paper
Abonnemente

Bibliothek

Vielen Dank für Ihre Registrierung. Sie haben jetzt den Aktivierungslink für Ihr Konto per E-Mail erhalten.

Ihr Konto ist aktiviert. Wir wünschen Ihnen viel Lesevergnügen.

Vielen Dank für Ihre Bestellung. Wir wünschen Ihnen viel Lesevergnügen.

Bühnenumbau am Open Air St.Gallen: So hart arbeiten Roadies

Zwischen den einzelnen Konzerten müssen die Stage Crews im Akkord die Bühne umbauen. Wir waren bei einem Umbau dabei.
Raphael Rohner
(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

(Bild: Raphael Rohner)

Merkliste

Hier speichern Sie interessante Artikel, um sie später zu lesen.

  • Legen Sie Ihr persönliches Archiv an.
  • Finden Sie gespeicherte Artikel schnell und einfach.
  • Lesen Sie Ihre Artikel auf allen Geräten.
Für «Mein Tagblatt» registrieren
Schon registriert? Jetzt Anmelden.