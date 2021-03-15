Oscars Das sind die Nominierten für die wichtigste Filmauszeichnung der Welt Wegen der Pandemie steigt die Oscarnacht 2021 verspätet, am 25. April 2021. Am Montag wurden in Los Angeles die Anwärter für die letzte Runde bekannt.

Grosser Favorit im Rennen um die Oscars:« Mank». Netflix

Bester Film

- «The Father» - «Judas and the Black Messiah» - «Mank» - «Minari - Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen» - «Nomadland» - «Promising Young Woman» - «Sound of Metal» - «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Beste Regie

- Thomas Vinterberg für «Der Rausch» - David Fincher für «Mank» - Lee Isaac Chung für «Minari - Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen» - Chloé Zhao für «Nomadland» - Emerald Fennell für «Promising Young Woman»

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

- Viola Davis für «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» - Andra Day für «The United States vs. Billie Holiday» - Vanessa Kirby für «Pieces of a Woman» - Frances McDormand für «Nomadland» - Carey Mulligan für «Promising Young Woman»

Bester Hauptdarsteller

- Riz Ahmed für «Sound of Metal» - Chadwick Boseman für «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» - Anthony Hopkins für «The Father» - Gary Oldman für «Mank» - Steven Yeun für «Minari - Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen»

Beste Nebendarstellerin

- Maria Bakalova für «Borat Anschluss Moviefilm» - Glenn Close für «Hillbilly Elegy» - Olivia Colman für «The Father» - Amanda Seyfried für «Mank» - Yuh-Jung Youn für «Minari - Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen»

Bester Nebendarsteller

- Sacha Baron Cohen für «The Trial of the Chicago 7» - Daniel Kaluuya für «Judas and the Black Messiah» - Leslie Odom Jr. für «One Night in Miami» - Paul Raci für «Sound of Metal» - Lakeith Stanfield für «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Bester internationaler Spielfilm (sogenannter Ausland-Oscar)

- «Der Rausch» (Dänemark) - «Better Days» (Hongkong) - «Kollektiv – Korruption tötet» (Rumänien) - «The Man Who Sold His Skin» (Tunesien) - «Quo Vadis, Aida?» (Bosnien-Herzegowina) (dpa)