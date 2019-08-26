Übungsartikel - ob da wohl alles richtig ist?

Wer genug vom Wasser und Baden hat, kann ab Samstag in der Eishalle Lerchenfeld wieder Schlittschuhlaufen. (Bild: David Suter - 30. Oktober 2014)

ST.GALLER STADT-TICKER: Eishalle öffnet am Samstag +++ Badesaison geht auf die Zielgerade +++ FHS wartet mit 150 Angeboten zur Weiterbildung auf

Stets aktuell informiert über die Geschehnisse in der Stadt St.Gallen – In unserem Stadt-Ticker finden Sie einen bunten Mix an News und unterhaltsamen Geschichten.