Jetzt startet mit dem Streik der Höhepunkt des Klimagipfels – auch Greta Thunberg ist mit dabei

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg reacts during a press conference of the « Fridays For Future Summit » at the University of Lausanne, UNIL, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, August 5, 2019. More than 450 participants from 37 different countries will meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, from 5 to 9 August for the summer gathering of the « Fridays for Future » movement. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)