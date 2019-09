Koreanische Superstars Red Velvet erkunden St.Gallen: «Hier fühlen wir uns frei»

In order to protect the ancient wooden floor, everyone has to wear felt slippers. (Image: Benjamin Manser)

Korean superstars Red Velvet discover the Swiss city of St.Gallen: «We feel free here»

While K-Pop artists Red Velvet are superstars at home, few people are familiar with the band across Europe. This week, the girl group is travelling across Switzerland. On Tuesday, they strolled through St.Gallen, visited the Abbey Library and shot a film. We talked to them on set.